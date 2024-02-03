NPP Primaries: Fear grips delegates in Manhyia North over threats of curses

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Approximately 20 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia North constituency find themselves in a state of apprehension following allegations of accepting money from a parliamentary aspirant without fulfilling their promise to vote for him during the party's primaries.



Nana Poku, reportedly identified as a 'spiritualist,' has issued threats to cast curses upon delegates who purportedly accepted funds from aspirant Richard Osei Bamfo with the intention of supporting him, only to deviate from their commitment and opt for other candidates.



According to reports, some delegates received sums ranging between GH₵1,000 and GH₵2,000 from Bamfo under the guise of transportation expenses.



In response to the situation, Nana Poku has demanded the return of the funds to Mr. Bamfo, warning of dire consequences should the money not be repaid.



"We do not understand and need clarification. The money we received was not to influence us to vote for him. If he wants his money, he should come because we are waiting for him," siad Evans Adu Gyamfi, the secretary at the GES polling station in Manhyia North.



Gyamfi further elaborated that the delegates are unable to reimburse Bamfo, highlighting the logistical challenge of identifying individual delegates who adhered to their voting commitments versus those who did not.



"You have gotten 15 (votes) and now complaining that it’s too small so you are taking back your money. He doesn’t know anything. Can he identify that this man voted for him or Collins or the other candidate? As for the money he is not going to get it because we have used it," Gyamfi emphasised.