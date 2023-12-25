NPP Primaries: I'm the better replacement to bring hope, development to Bekwai - Henry Opoku-Ware

Politics of Monday, 25 December 2023

A Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Opoku-Ware, aka Owass, has officially picked his nomination forms to contest the Asante Bekwai Parliamentary seat.



His move to contest the seat, follows a decision by the incumbent MP and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu's decision to bow out after serving for almost two decades in parliament.



Fighting for the seat, Opoku Ware is in competition with the likes of Ralph Opoku, Okatakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang, Alex Mensah (COP Retired) etc.



Joseph Osei-Owusu who has served for several years in parliament for the people of the Asante Bekwai Constituency, in a recent interview, disclosed his intention to leave parliament to pave way for others.



Speaking to the media after picking his nomination form, Owass said, he is the only person who has what it takes to take over from Joe Wise and continue the developmental projects initiated by him.



According to him, he had embarked on campaign tours with the current MP across the Constituency and had knowledge about the problem facing the various areas within the constituency.



The New Patriotic Party, on Wednesday December 20, 2023 opened nomination forms for aspiring parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has a sitting Member of Parliament.



While the nominations are expected to close on December 25, 2023, the party has fixed January 27, 2024, to conduct the final leg of its internal election to elect parliamentary candidates.



However, Henry Opoku-Ware, believes that his chances of winning are very bright since he is the most experienced one amongst the many who have also expressed interest in contesting the seat.



He said, he is surely going to beat the hell out of everyone to emerge victorious during the day.