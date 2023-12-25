NPP Primaries: I'm the reason you have a job – Freda Prempeh ‘mocks’ Bawumia's aide

Politics of Monday, 25 December 2023

Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North in the Ahafo region, has stated that she is confident of securing victory in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



According to her, the election would be the easiest she has ever contested because she is unfazed by any potential contenders.



“They wanted me to lose the 2020 elections but by the grace of God I won and I am still going to maintain my seat come 2024,” she said.



In a veiled reference to her rival, Gideon Boako, who currently serves as the spokesperson for the Vice President, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, questioned the basis of Boako's self-identification as a strong force in the electoral race.



“If you are a sitting member of parliament, a third-term member of parliament, a former deputy minister for works and housing, a former deputy minister for gender, a minister of state at the office of the president, a minister of state at the works and housing ministry, and somebody calls himself a spokesperson to somebody and calling himself he is a strong force, a strong force for where?



“What is a spokesperson? If I don't say anything, what would you go and report? So, I am not coming against anybody and I know by the grace of God, He is going to crown my effort.



“Those who think they have arrived and got a spokesperson; they got that spokesperson through my effort. My good work was extended to them to get such work and that is why they are spokesperson today.



"So, he …nobody is a strong force. This is going to be one of the most easiest elections I have ever contested in this country,” she added.





