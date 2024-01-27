NPP Primaries: KT Hammond accuses opponent of attacking his supporters

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: CNR

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond, has accused one of his rivals in the Adansi Asokwa NPP parliamentary primaries, Samuel Binfoh Darkwah, of employing thugs to assault his supporters.



The outspoken MP alleged that his supporters were attacked in the early hours of Saturday, January 27. While he reported the incident to the police at the voting centre, K.T. Hammond claimed that the Minister of Trade and Industry had also threatened to use thugs against him.



Despite the anticipation of a closely contested election, K.T Hammond remains confident of victory. Expressing his concerns, he questioned the intimidation of his supporters, emphasizing his cabinet position and warning against downplaying issues during internal elections.



“Why is he [Samuel Binfoh Darkwah] intimidating my supporters, I’m a cabinet member, does he know this? If you downplay issues during internal elections because of your position, you will be taken off guard,” he said.



One of the supporters of KT Hammond who claims he was beaten by thugs told Citi News the group that attacked him said they were doing so because he always votes for KT Hammond.



“On my way coming to the voting centre, a group we believe are Samuel Binfoh Darkwah’s threatened to beat us if we dared vote for KT Hammond. Three of his supporters assaulted me, look at my body. I will vote for KT Hammond despite the intimidation.”



“Similar incidents happened yesterday where some machomen came here to intimidate us. Who will you lead if you kill me? It’s a free and fair election, we are only here to vote, let’s all go through the process and see who wins, why the assault? I bled profusely, some people assisted me in cleaning the spilt blood from my body, and another gave me new clothes.”



Reacting to the claims, Samuel Binfoh Darkwah has dismissed the allegations, stating that KT Hammond is frustrated after failed attempts to get him disqualified, hence the accusations.



“I’m wondering what time the attack took place, who was in charge, involved or whatsoever. I’m at a loss, I don’t know anything about this, honestly. It’s just a clear sign of frustration, a clear sign of someone desperate. If he doesn’t know me, it’s not news. He claimed that I should be disqualified, but it didn’t take place.”



“He desired that today would have been a popular acclamation, but because it didn’t happen, he could come up with anything. If you look at the two of us, you can see who is frustrated who is worried, who is losing. The last time [primaries] he was saved, but not this time around,” Mr Darkwah.