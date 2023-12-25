NPP Primaries: Watch as retired COP George Alex Mensah files to contest Bekwai seat

Politics of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has filed his nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Bekwai constituency.



Accompanied by a live band, COP Mensah led a mini procession through the town before proceeding to the party office to submit his papers.



Addressing the crowd at the premises, he expressed confidence in securing victory in the NPP primaries and emphasized the importance of unity within the party.



“I believe things will go well and I will be able to secure victory for the constituency in the upcoming elections and I will bring the needed developments in this town,” he said.



He pledged to work towards unifying factions, recognizing the impact of internal conflicts on the party's performance in the 2020 elections.



He urged his supporters to focus on issue-based campaigning, emphasizing his vision for the constituency rather than resorting to divisive tactics.



“If we are to unite and vote during the elections, there is no way the NDC can take power from us. We are all NPP people so we have to be together to achieve this aim,” he added.



The former police officer has been in the media spotlight recently due to controversial allegations against the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



Despite this, his focus remains on the political arena, vowing to bring about unity and positive change in Bekwai.



The seat is currently held by the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu who has declared his intention not to contest the seat again after completing four terms in parliament (2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020).







AM/SARA



