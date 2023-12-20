NPP Primaries: Youth in Atiwa East sponsor Osei-Asare’s filing fees, endorse her for another term

Politics of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Youth groups within the Atiwa East Constituency of the Eastern Region have demonstrated their support for their Member of Parliament, Abena Osei-Asare, by paying her filing fees for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



The enthusiastic group, amid drumming and dancing, presented an amount of twenty thousand five hundred cedis (¢20,500) to the election committee at the party office.



This financial support signifies the commencement of an intense campaign as the lawmaker seeks a fourth-term re-election bid. The parliamentary primaries will be the final phase of the NPP’s internal elections ahead of the general elections.



Several youth members expressed their confidence in the legislator, who also serves as Ghana’s Deputy Finance Minister, citing her as the best candidate to improve the fortunes of her constituents and secure victory for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 polls.



“She is the one we will support at all times. This constituency has benefited from some of her interventions. Our MP has been able to lobby for developmental projects and that for me is a plus. We have been waiting for this day and we want to show love to her by contributing our widow’s mite and by the grace of God we have the funds and this shows she will win the contest”, one of the youth said.



“We are poised to ensure she wins. I have been a beneficiary of her initiatives and through that I have my own job. Her training skills initiative has enabled me to cater for my family and even employ others and so I am here to support her and ensure she wins the primaries next year”, another said.



Abena contested and won the New Patriotic Party parliamentary seat for Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana in 2012. She won the seat again during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections. She contested against one other candidate namely, Asante Foster of the National Democratic Congress.



Abena won the election by obtaining 17,399 votes of the 22,486 cast, representing 77.81 percent of total valid votes.



As a Member of Parliament, she actively participates in the business of parliament as a representative of the people of Atiwa East.



She served on the Finance Committee, Public Accounts Committee, and Employment and Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee in Parliament and has played a key role in passing legislation and agreements as well as interrogating auditees on the Annual Auditor General’s Report.



In 2017, at age 38, Abena was the youngest woman ever to be appointed to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as a deputy minister.