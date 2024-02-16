NPP: Reconciliation committee commences steps to unite party

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Region Reconciliation Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by Ambassador Edward Boateng, has commenced its efforts to address internal divisions within the party.



In its inaugural meeting on February 8, 2024, the committee outlined key objectives, inspired by a memo from the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.



Focused on achieving clear leadership and vision clarity, the committee draws inspiration from Nelson Mandela's approach in South Africa and the success of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, emphasising inclusive dialogue and stakeholder engagement.



Transparency and accountability, learned from the party's 2016 reconciliation process, are key elements, with strategies including acknowledging past mistakes, involving aggrieved candidates in policy formulation, launching a public relations campaign, and establishing mechanisms for ongoing dialogue.



The committee envisions outcomes such as rebuilding trust, improving the party's image, and fostering unity, leading the party through a period of reflection and renewal.



Inaugurated on February 2, 2024, the committee members, including prominent figures like H.E Edward Boateng and Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, form a diverse team committed to steering the party towards a united and vision-driven future.



A subcommittee has been formed to develop a comprehensive working plan for the committee's endeavors.