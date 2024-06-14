NPP Running Mate: Chief of Staff gains grassroots support

Politics of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Traders at Kumasi Kejetia market are praising Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei Opare, for her dedication to their welfare and urging NPP leaders to consider her as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate.



The traders, mostly women, highlight her deep understanding of their needs, selflessness, and leadership qualities.



They believe her appointment would recognize her hard work and signify the party's commitment to gender equality.



The endorsement is seen as a significant boost, with political analysts speculating on the positive impact of such a pairing for the NPP's election prospects.