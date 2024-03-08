NPP Sunyani East primary set for March 9

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Former Ghanaian Ambassador to Libya and Nigeria, George Kumi, and the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, are set to compete in the party's parliamentary primary scheduled for Saturday, March 9.



The primary aims to elect a parliamentary candidate to contest on the NPP's ticket in the 2024 general election.



Following the close of nominations, both candidates filed to contest in the election and went through successful vetting, making it a two-horse race.



Due to legal action, the exercise in the constituency was put on hold during the January 27 parliamentary primaries where the NPP had sitting MPs.



Moreover, the legal issue that had been pending for a while prevented delegates in the constituency from participating in the election of the party's presidential candidate.



However, the party has been able to resolve all the legal matters, paving the way for the conduct of the parliamentary primary.



According to Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the NPP's Bono Regional Secretary, the party has dealt with all issues that prevented the constituency from organizing the parliamentary primary along with other constituencies across the country.



Mr. Boateng expresses that the process has been smooth so far and he expects the rest of the process to be peaceful. He appeals to the two aspirants, particularly their supporters, to conduct themselves well in their campaigns and activities.



This is not the first time Mr. Kumi is competing against the incumbent MP, Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh. In the 2016 general election, he contested and lost by a single vote. Mr. Kumi polled 387 votes as against the 388 votes by Ameyaw-Cheremeh.



Following accusations and counter-accusations, the Sunyani High Court ordered a recount, and after the recount, Mr. Kumi's 387 votes were reduced by one while Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh's 388 votes were increased by one.



After that defeat, Mr. Kumi decided to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate in the area.



During the 2016 general election, Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh garnered 38,009 votes representing 54.45% of the total votes, while Mr. Kumi got 15, 911 votes representing 22.79% as an independent parliamentary candidate. In the 2020 election, Mr. Kumi tried to join the NPP parliamentary race but was unsuccessful.



Speaking to journalists, Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh said he is seeking re-election to complete his unfinished business in Parliament and the constituency.