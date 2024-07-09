NPP Unveils Running Mate today

Politics of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to unveil its Running Mate for the 2024 elections on July 9, 2024.



NAPO has received unanimous endorsement from the national council to back Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP ticket.



The current Education Minister and Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, is expected to bring his experience on board to help the NPP gather more votes, especially in the Ashanti Region.



As a result of NAPO's selection as running mate, the Manhyia South seat has been declared vacant and interested persons must file their nomination by July 9, 2024, with primaries scheduled for July 14, 2024.