NPP Volta defends Akufo-Addo's honorary degree amid NDC Volta youth criticism

Makafui Kofi Woanya Makafui Kofi Woanya

The NPP's Volta Regional Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanya, has challenged the NDC to provide evidence for their criticisms of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Honorary Doctorate from UHAS.

The NDC youth accused the President of undermining the region's development and neglecting UHAS.

Woanya defended the award, citing the President’s achievements in science education and a $60 million investment from China for UHAS expansion.

He also emphasized the NPP’s strategic focus on infrastructure development as part of their election strategy.

