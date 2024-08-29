NPP Walewale election dispute: We were threatened to sign letters – Witness tells Court

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In the ongoing NPP parliamentary dispute hearing in Walewale, witness Gafaru Wuni testified that he was threatened to sign a protest letter claiming he did not vote or authorize a proxy vote.



He alleged that agents of the plaintiff, Haija Lariba Abudu, coerced him and his brother into this action.



Wuni also claimed he was given money and items by the plaintiff, which influenced his vote.



During cross-examination, Wuni stood by his testimony despite challenges about his knowledge of individuals and claims of being influenced. The court has admitted evidence of the threats and recordings.