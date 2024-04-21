NPP Youth Organizer affirms Bawumia's anti-corruption record

Politics of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has underscored the commitment to anti-corruption exhibited by the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mustapha emphasized Dr. Bawumia's unassailable reputation in anti-corruption efforts, contrasting it with what he sees as a different stance from the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



During an interview in the Ashanti Region as part of his National Youth Campaign tour, Mustapha challenged anyone alleging corruption against Dr. Bawumia to provide evidence, highlighting the technocrat-turned-politician's clean track record.



The tour, aimed at engaging the NPP Youth Wing and mobilizing support for the party's "break the 8 agenda," coincides with preparations for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission.