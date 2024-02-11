NPP Youth Wing advocates for NAPO as Dr. Bawumia's running mate

Politics of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is actively endorsing Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), as the ideal running mate for their Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde, indicated this endorsement in an article titled “Deciding Who Best Complements DMB.” Hyde emphasized the need for a running mate with a proven track record and the capability to deliver tangible results, not just someone who adds to the numerical strength.



According to Hyde, selecting a running mate is not just about adding numbers but finding someone who resonates with current concerns of Ghanaians, similar to how Dr. Bawumia addressed economic matters in the 2016 and 2020 elections.



In his piece, Hyde argued, “Breaking the eight requires a candidate who addresses the current concerns of Ghanaians, similar to how our current flagbearer resonated with voters in 2016 and 2020 on economic matters. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has consistently demonstrated his ability to bring about change and deliver in critical situations.”



Hyde also described NAPO as “Bold and Decisive,” highlighting his unconventional and trustworthy nature compared to conventional politicians.