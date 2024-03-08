NPP and APC pledge to strengthen ties for enhanced governance and democracy

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC) have pledged to strengthen their ties to enhance good governance in both nations.



They aim to achieve this by sharing experiences and solutions to common challenges at both party and national levels, ultimately improving democracy for the mutual benefit of their citizens.



The chairmen of the two ruling parties, Stephen Ntim and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, respectively, affirmed these commitments during a joint press briefing in Accra.



This came after closed-door meetings between delegations from the two parties, as part of the APC's visit to the NPP, according to the Ghanaian Times.



Dr. Ganduje emphasized the importance of the collaboration, citing the shared political history that predates the independence of both countries.



He stressed the need to build on the foundation laid by their independence heroes for the advancement of their people.



Mr. Ntim expressed appreciation for the delegation's visit and reiterated the NPP's dedication to the relationship, expressing confidence that the collaboration would yield positive outcomes for both parties and countries.