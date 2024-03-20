NPP appoints team to inaugurate regional campaign committees

Politics of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Campaign Coordinating Committee of Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has established a six-member team tasked with inaugurating the regional campaign teams.



Starting from Monday, March 18, and continuing until Sunday, March 24, 2024, the inauguration of these regional campaign teams is taking place during the regional delegate conference of the party.



A statement released by the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, encouraged the regional party branches to collaborate with their designated team leaders to arrange the dates and venues for the inauguration ceremonies of their respective regional campaign coordinating teams.



The team leaders appointed for the inaugurations include Fred Oware for the Eastern, Volta, and Oti regions; Dan Botwe for the Bono East, Bono, and Ashanti regions; Justin Kodua Frimpong for the Greater Accra, Central, Western, and Western North regions; and Frederick Opare Ansah for the Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, and North East regions.



The regional campaign coordinating teams are composed of various representatives, including the regional chairman, regional minister, regional secretary, members of the national campaign team, regional executives, belt coordinators, regional council of elders, parliamentary candidate's representative, and others.



Furthermore, each region is expected to form a regional campaign advisory team, which includes representatives from the regional reconciliation team, former regional executives, former Members of Parliament, and former MMDCEs.



The party has emphasized the importance of cooperation throughout this process and expressed gratitude to its members for their ongoing support and dedication to the party's objectives.