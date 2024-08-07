NPP calls for arrest of publishers of Agyapadie document

Politics of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, Deputy Director of Communications for Ghana's NPP, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to arrest those responsible for the controversial Agyapadie document.



The 38-page document, alleging plans for familial dominance across various sectors, has been dismissed by President Akufo-Addo as fictional.



Owusu-Bempah cites laws against false information and demands a thorough investigation.