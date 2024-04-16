NPP calls for police probe into suspicious fire at late Krachi East MCE's office

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership in the Krachi East municipality of the Oti Region has urged the Police to investigate a fire outbreak at the office of the late Municipal Chief Executive, Bernard Aborkugya.



They express suspicion due to the timing, occurring exactly a week after his demise.



Former Member of Parliament, Michael Yaw Gyato, voiced concerns to Adom News, emphasizing the need for swift action by the Police to ascertain the cause of the fire and hold accountable those responsible.



Gyato stressed the importance of providing answers and justice to the people of Krachi, allowing the community to heal and move forward.



The fire, which erupted early Friday morning, consumed the entire building, leaving the community in shock and mourning the loss of their dedicated leader. While investigations are ongoing, suspicions linger regarding potential foul play.