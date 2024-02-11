NPP calls for report on Yendi parliamentary primary chaos

Politics of Sunday, 11 February 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally requested for a report regarding the incident surrounding the primary elections in the Yendi Constituency.



The incident involved the destruction of ballots and property vandalism during the vote-counting process, preventing the Electoral Commission from declaring a winner.



In a statement dated February 5, the NPP's National Executive Committee emphasised the necessity of an independent and thorough report to gain a clearer understanding of the incident. The General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, underscored the urgency of the matter.



"The National Executive Committee of the Party needs this report to reasses the situation thoroughly and make informed decisions accordingly," part of the statement read.



