NPP candidates suspend campaigns amid rising tensions in Bawku

Politics of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates in the Upper East Region have suspended their campaign activities due to rising tensions.



Dr. John Kingsley Krugu (Zebilla) and Paul Alale Abogiri (Bawku Central) cited the return of Alhaji Seidu Abagre, whose enskinment has intensified an existing chieftaincy conflict, as a cause for concern.



While Krugu called for government intervention, Abogiri’s decision was criticized by NPP Chairman Abdulai Issaka as “malicious” for lacking consultation.



The party urges the government to maintain neutrality and act decisively to preserve peace and stability in the region, which is vital for the upcoming elections.