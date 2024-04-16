NPP chairman, Aisha Huang ex-lover charged, plead not guilty to galamsey offences

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com/

The Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Bonna Boadi, has been charged for his involvement in an illegal mining activity at Nimbreso.



Mr Bonna Boadi affectionately called ‘Chairman Bonna’ has pleaded not guilty to two counts including facilitating the participation of a non-Ghanaian in a mining operation without a license.



He, together, with Shi Yueming, said to be one-time boyfriend (ex-lover) of convicted Galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang were charged for conspiracy.



Shi Yueming pleaded not guilty to undertaking a mining operation without a license contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act 2019 (Act 995), attempt to commit an offence namely undertaking a mining operation without a license and habouring a criminal contrary ot section 25 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.



Both have been admitted to bail by the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



In the case of ‘Charmain Bonna’, the Court previously pegged his bail sum at GHC200,000 with one surety to be justified.



The Court also directed that, he should report to the National Intelligence Bureau office in Kumasi where he was actually arrested once in a month on every Monday.



Justice Lydia also directed that he and the surety should deposit photocopy of their Ghana Cards with the Registrar.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that, the Prosecution has been ordered to file fresh disclosures and have same served on the accused and their counsel before the next court sitting for further orders.



The case has been adjourned to May 21, 2024.



Brief facts

The brief facts of the case as presented to the Court by State Attorney, Watkins Adama, were that, the 1st accused, Shi Yueming, also known as Smith is believed to be the one-time boyfriend of one En Huang, alias Aisha.



According to the Prosecution, En Huang was repatriated from Ghana in December 2018, for her involvement in illegal mining activities.



The State Attorney said, upon Aisha Huang’s repatriation, she was prohibited from entering Ghana except with the approval of the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



While the 2nd accused, Yaw Bonna Boadi, also known as Chairman

Bonna, is said to be a contractor and resident at Kwaadaso.



The facts stated that, investigations disclosed that, Shi Yueming took over the businesses of En Huang in Kumasi, after her repatriation from Ghana and communicated with her regularly.



The Prosecution explained that, on September 2, 2022, En Huang together with three other Chinese nationals namely Huang Lei, Huang Hai Hua and Jiang Li Hua were arrested at house numbered Plot 43 block E with GPS address AK-371-8540 located at Ahodwo, Kumasi.



The State Attorney said, Aisha Huang was found to have entered Ghana through unapproved routes and also without the approval of the Comptroller-General of the GIS, as indicated as part of the conditions of her repatriation.



He told the Court that, the house in which En Huang was arrested was rented by the Shi Yueming, “the 1st accused and he knowingly allowed En Huang to stay there in defiance of the terms of her repatriation which were known to him to avoid her detection and arrest.”



The Prosecution stated that, as part of the investigations leading to the arrest of En Huang, Huang Lei, Huang Hai Hua and Jiang Li Hua, two other Chinese nationals namely Shi Mei Zhi and Li Wei Guo were also arrested.



“En Huang and the five (5) other Chinese nationals were all arraigned before the High Court, Accra, where they are either being prosecuted or are convicted for mining and immigration offences,” the Prosecution told the Court.



The State Attorney stated that, Shi Yueming, (1st accused), was wanted in connection with those other cases, but he remained in hiding until his arrest in June 2023.



Forged GIS permits & secret marriage

Mr Adamah, told the Court that, Shi Yueming (1st accused), through investigations, was found to be instrumental in the acquisition of forged or irregularly obtained immigration permits for the other Chinese nationals.



The facts stated that, he was also found to have secretly married a young Deborah Bekoe, who at the time was engaged by him as a domestic worker.



Prosecution explained that, the said marriage has since been dissolved by orders of a court.



Unlawful mining

Investigations conducted, according to the Prosecution, established that the 1st accused person, Shi Yueming, “undertook mining operations at Nimbreso in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region between November 2021 and January 2022, when he had no licence to do so.”



“The unlawful mining activities of the 1st accused person was facilitated by the 2nd accused person who provided land and executed an agreement with the 1st accused person to mine on same,” the facts stated.



“The 1st accused person paid an amount of one hundred thousand cedis (100,000.00) to the 2nd accused person for the parcel of land on which he mined.



“He neglected to reclaim the land after his illegal mining activities,” the Prosecution told the Court.



Weekly sharing of booty

The 1st accused acting together with the 2nd accused for a common purpose, shared the proceeds of their mining activities on a weekly basis.



The Prosecution said, sometime in March 2022, the 2nd accused trespassed on a parcel of land belonging to FGM Mining Company at Mpintimpi in the New Abrem District in the Eastern Region.



Without notice to FGM Mining Company, the 2nd accused moved excavators and other mining activities to the land where he took soil samples for testing with the view of engaging in mining activities without a licence.

His attempted mining activities were halted when he concluded that the land was not rich in minerals to mine.