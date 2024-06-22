“NPP collected the car I got from Mahama for celebrities” – Akofa Edjeani

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani has revealed the repossession of a vehicle given to her by the previous NDC administration under the NPP government.



She explained that during John Dramani Mahama’s tenure, vehicles were distributed to some celebrities as loans, which they were expected to repay.



Edjeani received a Chevrolet and was diligently fulfilling the payment terms until the NPP took power in 2017, and her vehicle was confiscated.



Other celebrities, like actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, have endorsed John Dramani Mahama, citing his support for creatives during his presidency.