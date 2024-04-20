NPP confident of victory in Ejisu by-election despite independent candidate challenge

Politics of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains confident in its ability to secure victory in the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency, despite the emergence of independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi as a strong contender.



Campaign activities are in full swing, with party members actively engaging with constituents to rally support for the election. Both national and regional executives of the party have intensified their efforts in Ejisu, expressing optimism about retaining the parliamentary seat.



Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP's National Organizer, voiced the party's confidence in an interview with Citi News, saying, "Clearly Ejisu is NPP and NPP is Ejisu…we do not see that any independent candidate can win the Ejisu Constituency. We have a vibrant and energetic lawyer, and we are strategically positioning the party to win this hands down."



The party has also asserted that Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former Member of Parliament for the area who is now running as an independent candidate, has made minimal contributions to the constituency's development.



Nana Boakye dismissed the notion that Aduomi poses a significant threat to the party's expected victory, highlighting Aduomi's past appointments under previous NPP administrations.



"The facts are there; under President Kufuor, he was appointed at the Ministry of Highways as a director. Under Nana Akufo-Addo, he was appointed as a deputy minister of roads…NPP gave him the opportunity to be an MP for 12 good years," Nana Boakye stated.