NPP confident of winning 14 Parliamentary seats in Central Region, eyes Presidential Victory

Politics of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confident of winning 14 out of 23 parliamentary seats in Ghana’s Central Region in the upcoming December 7th general elections, according to the party’s Central Regional Women’s Organizer, Madam Charlotte Adwoa Antwi.



She cited data that suggests the NPP will secure both the presidential and parliamentary victories in the region.



During a regional women’s conference, she urged women to support the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to ensure his election success.



NPP Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Antoinette Tsibo-Darko, projected a 55% win for the NPP, praising the government's regional development efforts.