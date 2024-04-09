NPP confirms Farouk Aliu Mahama as Yendi MP candidate amidst primary controversy

Politics of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially selected Farouk Aliu Mahama as its parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections.



The decision was made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) following a meeting to address various issues. The party announced this decision in a press statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, on Tuesday, April 9.



The confirmation of Farouk Aliu Mahama as the NPP's candidate comes after a period of turmoil in the Yendi constituency. Violence erupted during the ballot counting process for the parliamentary primary on January 27, 2024.



The primary featured a contest between Farouk Aliu Mahama and Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).



In response to the chaotic atmosphere that disrupted the counting process, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah submitted a petition to the party's leadership. She called for the annulment of the election results, alleging a conspiracy among some party officials to manipulate the elections in favor of a specific candidate.



Her petition emphasized the importance of upholding democratic values within the NPP.



Despite the controversy surrounding the primary, the NPP's National Executive Committee stood by its decision to confirm Farouk Aliu Mahama as the party's candidate for the Yendi constituency. This move indicates the party's confidence in his leadership and ability to represent the constituency effectively.



