NPP considers female running mate options for Bawumia, three names tipped

The selection of a running mate for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has taken a new turn with the introduction of three prominent female party members into the mix.



Previously, the focus was on male party members, but the emergence of Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekulful, and Districts Assemblies Common Fund Administrator, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, has shifted the conversation to include gender considerations.



The move to consider female candidates for the running mate position is seen as a significant step towards inclusivity and diversity within the NPP. These women, who have all served in Parliament or held various government appointments, are now being touted as potential partners for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Despite the push for gender diversity, there are also calls within the party for Dr. Bawumia to select a running mate from the Ashanti Region to complement his Northern background. However, the Campaign Vice Chairman for the NPP's 2024 Flagbearer, Nana Akomea, has clarified that the decision on the running mate is yet to be made, and Dr. Bawumia will announce his choice by May.



While the speculation continues, seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has criticized the focus on ethnicity and regionalism in the selection process.



He emphasized the need for competence and party history in the choice of a running mate, rather than emphasizing regional considerations.



He urged Dr. Bawumia to select a candidate who could complement his vision for the country's development.



The potential selection of a female running mate would mark a significant milestone in Ghanaian politics, breaking traditional gender barriers and signaling a commitment to inclusivity within the NPP.



As the decision-making process continues, the outcome will not only impact the upcoming elections but also set a precedent for future political dynamics in Ghana.