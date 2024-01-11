NPP constituency secretary accuses MP of being behind NEIP CEO’s arrest by OSP

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Asante Akim Central constituency secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Felix Amakye, has accused the Member of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, of orchestrating the arrest of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).



Speaking in an interview on Citi News on January 10, 2024, Amakye alleged that Anyimadu Antwi informed his assistant that he intended to report Nkansah to the Special Prosecutor, alleging that the NEIP CEO had distributed money to delegates in anticipation of the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.



“The MP reported Kofi Ofosu because he told my assistant, Debrah Philip, that he was going to report Kofi Ofosu to the Special Prosecutor and that is what he has done.



“I am the constituency secretary and we know all the delegates and when they meet too, we know everything and it includes our family members and it is an open thing and he gave it (money) to every delegate and the delegates are around 623 and everybody knows it and so I don’t know why MP is pushing this thing to that end.



“My wife is a delegate and she collected GH¢300 from the MP. Kofi shared it (money)with all delegates and that is what the MP also did and it is a Christmas package,” he added.



However, in response, Anyimadu Antwi has denied the allegations, asserting that he did not know of Nkansah's arrest.



He accused Amakye of bias and spreading misinformation, highlighting previous claims made on social media by the constituency secretary regarding financial payments to delegates.



“I have no clue about what the secretary is alleging and it is about time for us to do the elections and the primaries are still around the corner and this is not a do-or-die affair.



“The secretary has taken sides with one of the contenders and has been speaking passionately and there is pain in the constituency speaking to delegates.



“If you are talking about reporting anybody to the OSP, I have no idea, but he [Felix Amakye] is on record saying that my preferred candidate has been paying GH¢500,000 and promised to pay GH¢1 million to people and he said these things on Facebook,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



Meanwhile, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the NEIP CEO and a contestant for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat has been released following his arrest by the Special Prosecutor.



AM/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.