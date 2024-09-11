You are here: HomeNews2024 09 11Article 1979963

Source: The Chronicle

NPP decentralises issuance of party cards; calls for vendors

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has decentralized the issuance of its membership cards to regional and constituency levels to meet growing demand and ease the process.

National Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim announced this on September 10, 2024, to boost membership and dues collection.

The party is also inviting private vendors to help with card distribution.

Meanwhile, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong addressed the chaos in Walewale's recent primary, noting an upcoming NEC decision. Walewale MP Lariba Zuweira Abudu has withdrawn from the race to maintain party unity.

