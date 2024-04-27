NPP denies accusations of vote-buying in Ejisu by-election

Politics of Saturday, 27 April 2024

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has refuted claims made by the campaign coordinator for former NPP Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, regarding alleged attempts to manipulate the Ejisu by-election.



According to Aduomi's campaign coordinator, Isaac Boafo, the NPP was allegedly employing various illicit methods to secure victory in the upcoming by-election. These methods reportedly included ballot-box stuffing, bribery of Electoral Commission officials, intimidation tactics using military personnel, and accusations of vote-buying.



However, in an interview on Citi FM, Ahiagbah dismissed these allegations, asserting that there was no substantiated evidence to support such claims. He regarded these accusations as mere political tactics employed by the opposition to tarnish the reputation of the NPP.



In response to Boafo's claims, Ahiagbah questioned the credibility of the accusations and called for concrete evidence to support them. He emphasized the importance of conducting a fair and transparent electoral process and denounced any attempts to undermine it through false allegations.



Furthermore, Ahiagbah expressed disappointment in Aduomi's camp for resorting to such tactics, particularly targeting the very electorate they aimed to represent. He urged Aduomi and his team to focus on substantive issues and engage in constructive dialogue rather than engaging in baseless accusations.



Despite the allegations and ensuing controversy, Ahiagbah remained confident in the NPP's prospects in the Ejisu by-election. He reiterated the party's commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring a free and fair electoral process.