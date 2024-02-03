NPP deserves to rule Ghana beyond 'breaking the 8' - Lawyer Adomako Baafi

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lawyer Adomako Baafi, a member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed that the NPP should continue to govern Ghana beyond "Breaking-The-Eight", given the nature of the projects and policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo led administration.



An interview on Movement TV, he stated that the NPP government has made significant strides in improving the socio-economic conditions of Ghanaians.



The legal expert recommended that based on the government's noteworthy accomplishments, they merit an extension in power.



“NPP has a winnable candidate who is marketable and if we all rally behind him, we can sell him well to Ghanaians…Look at what NPP has done with TVET and STEM…these are things that has never happened before and thus, we need to rule beyond the 'breaking-the-eight' mantra,” he said.



Mr. Baafi pointed out that the country is currently witnessing a unique set of advancements, including digitalization, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), which are unprecedented in the nation's history.



