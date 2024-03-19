NPP dismisses five executives in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Five of the 17 executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency of the Western Region have been dismissed.



According to Daily Guide, the constituency secretary of the party, James Amachie Kainyah, said that the appointments of the five were cancelled because their conduct was against the provisions of the party’s constitution, which aims to protect and promote the good name and unity of the party.



He pointed out that the duties of members of the party are spelled out in Article 3(i) of the party’s Constitution, and the primary duty is to uphold and promote the good name and unity of the party.



He also mentioned that Article 10(6) of the Constitution allows the executives, along with the parliamentary candidate, to remove appointed officers when necessary.



The executives who were sacked included Eric Jimpetey-Djan, Research and Elections Director, and Sarfo Hayford, Communications Director, as well as Edmund Cobinnah, IT Coordinator, Emmanuel Amoako, Deputy Youth Organiser, and Samuel Erzuah, Financial Secretary.



A statement issued by the constituency Secretary stated that the five members were determined to sabotage all efforts to win the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira seat for the NPP in the December 7 general elections.



The statement indicated that the five members refused to attend meetings for reconciliation called by the parliamentary candidate and the chairman of the Council of Elders and Elders of the party.



The statement also said that the five have openly been declaring support for the NDC candidate in the area and have been insulting the elders of the party and the parliamentary candidate.



The statement noted that the five appointed executives have been replaced with loyal and outstanding members of the party who are ready to work with the parliamentary candidate to ensure victory in the December 2024 elections.



It mentioned their names as Prince Osei Appah, Research and Elections Officer; Frank Okpenyen, Communications Director; Emmanuel Ndah Kwofie, IT Coordinator; Emmanuel Ackah, Deputy Youth Organiser, and Alfred Adikah, Financial Secretary.



Meanwhile, the constituency chairman of the party, Nana Effate Bayeeman, has urged the public to ignore the revocation of the appointments and treat it with contempt.