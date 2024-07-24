NPP disowns CEO of defunct Ponzi Scheme DKM, Martin Dele

Politics of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied that Martin Dele, CEO of the defunct DKM Ponzi scheme, is affiliated with the party or its campaign team.



Dele, who was seen at a recent event with NPP's flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Upper West Region, was reportedly representing the Paramount Chief of Nandom, Naa Prof.



Edmund Delle Chiir VIII. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the NPP, alleging Dele is a key campaigner despite his controversial past.



In response, NPP's Krobea Kwabena Asante refuted these claims, stating Dele is neither a party member nor involved in the campaign, and criticized the NDC for their handling of the DKM scandal.