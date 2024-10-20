NPP endorses Majority boycott of Parliamentary business

General News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a boycott of parliamentary activities, protesting what they deem “illegal and unconstitutional” actions by Speaker Alban Bagbin.



In a statement, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong expressed full support for the Majority Caucus, which has clashed with the Speaker, accusing him of bias toward the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The boycott follows the Speaker's decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, seen as an attempt to weaken the NPP's majority.



The party is mobilizing its base ahead of the December 2024 elections, emphasizing the need for a strong parliamentary presence to support its presidential candidate. Concerns have been raised about potential disruptions to governance due to the boycott.