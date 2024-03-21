NPP endorses Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi as La Dadekotopon parliamentary candidate

Politics of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially endorsed Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi as the parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon in the upcoming 2024 election.



This decision came after the withdrawal of the party's initial candidate, Dr. Gerald Nyanyofio, who cited family pressure as his reason for stepping down from the contest.



Rev. Nikoi, currently serving as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), is a familiar face within the constituency.



His extensive experience, including previous roles as Treasurer, 1st Vice-chairman, and Constituency Chairman, has made him a respected figure in the area.



The endorsement of Rev. Nikoi by the NEC underscores the party's confidence in his leadership and ability to represent the constituency effectively.



Rev. Nikoi has expressed his readiness to engage with constituents and has highlighted the importance of a swift and official announcement by the constituency executives to enable him to begin campaigning.



“Time is of essence. I'm waiting patiently on the constituency leadership to officially announce NEC's decision to the party and my acclamation to enable me to hit the ground running.”



Rev. Nikoi previously contested the parliamentary election in 2020 but was unsuccessful against the incumbent candidate from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rita Odoley Sowah.