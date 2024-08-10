NPP executives arrested for allegedly stealing 45 electrical poles

Politics of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: YEN News

Two New Patriotic Party executives in Sekyere Afram Plains, Justice Amo (constituency secretary) and Samson Boamah (first vice chairman), have been arrested for allegedly stealing 45 electrical poles intended for Drobonso, including an E-Block school.



The Effiduase Circuit Court has remanded them in police custody for three weeks pending their next hearing.



Additionally, Musah Seidu, a driver, and Enoch Takyi, an electrician, are also implicated and similarly remanded.



The arrest comes amid other legal issues involving NPP members, including recent controversies with illegal mining comments.