NPP eyes three Krobo parliamentary seats

Politics of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: GNA

Jeff Konadu, Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared his ambition to secure all 33 parliamentary seats in the Eastern Region for the NPP in the 2024 elections.



Speaking at a gathering in Akrade, Asuogyaman District, Konadu emphasized his goal of winning traditionally NDC strongholds, including Yilo Krobo and Afram Plains North and South.



He aimed to dismantle the perception of Yilo Krobo as an NDC stronghold and is committed to targeted campaigns in key constituencies.



Konadu and Agriculture Minister Brian Acheampong have been actively mobilizing support to achieve these objectives.