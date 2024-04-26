NPP faces tough challenge in Ejisu by-election – Global InfoAnalytics

Politics of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

According to recent polls conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to retain the Ejisu seat in the upcoming by-election following the passing of MP John Kumah.



However, the race is expected to be tightly contested, with the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng, facing strong competition from former MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who has secured support from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Musah Dankwah, Executive Director and Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics, revealed that Boateng currently holds a narrow lead with 50.6% of the votes, while Aduomi trails closely behind with 47.5%.



“It would have been different if Aduomi hadn’t contested, he’s a threat. NDC guys are rallying behind Aduomi and that is proving very deadly,” he said in an interview on Citi TV.



The by-election will be held on April 30, 2024.