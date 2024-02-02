NPP forms reconciliation committees after internal election

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a bid to address post-election issues, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined forces with the Regional Executive Committee to establish reconciliation committees across various regions.



In a press statement released on February 1, 2024, the party outlined the primary objective of these committees: to foster unity within the party across all constituencies, thereby bolstering the party's success.



Comprised of esteemed members from both the community and the party, these committees have been entrusted with the responsibility of addressing any instances of violence stemming from party activities, including elections.



The NPP emphasised the importance of the committee members' dedication and efforts in ensuring a harmonious environment within the party, especially in light of the upcoming 2024 polls.























