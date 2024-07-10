NPP frightened about Kenyan youth uprising, seeks to bribe youth – Mahama Ayariga

Politics of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: 3news

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, has claimed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is attempting to appease Ghanaian youth to prevent an uprising similar to Kenya’s by announcing 11,000 security agency recruitments.



He argues the banking sector collapse, which resulted in over 20,000 job losses, has left youth despondent.



However, Ayariga warns that the recruitment process lacks fairness and transparency, potentially increasing anger towards the political class.



He alleged that the NPP plans to allocate 30 slots to each of their parliamentary candidates to distribute among party foot soldiers, a move that the Minority in Parliament demands to be investigated.