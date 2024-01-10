NPP government appointees are averse because of Mahama's call for a review of free SHS

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, has lambasted Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for ignoring requests for a review of the Free SHS policy.



On his national tour, former President John Dramani Mahama restated his promise to review the policy if re-elected in the 2024 elections.



In an interview, the Education Minister acknowledged that the policy had received criticism, but he disagreed with the call for a review.



Dr. Adutwum emphasised that particular adjustments are required rather than a review.



“Anything that you do, there will be areas that need improvements. [On] improvements we can look to train teachers and make sure that teachers are well prepared to teach for better learning outcomes,” he told Accra-based Citi Fm.



Dr. Adutwum strongly denied the possibility of parents paying for boarding while day education remains free.



“No…We just have to improve the learning outcomes and ensure that the investment is worth their while of Ghanaians so that they know that their taxpayers are being used to their benefit and we are bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.”



In response to the Minister’s remarks, Dr. Apaak called them “warped,” and asked the Minister to explain what he meant by “improve.”



He stated that the policy’s issues are complex and that the government should conduct a full review of the policy.



He went on to say that the government’s refusal to evaluate the policy was because former President John Dramani Mahama was the first to recommend it.



“The only reason why the Minister and NPP government appointees are averse to the legitimate and justified call for a review of the policy is because our Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, was the first to make the call.”



He reiterated that the next NDC government will together with other stakeholders discuss the best ways to review the policy to make it far better than it is today.



“Well, the coming NDC government, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, will do the needful as called for by stakeholders, that is, review the policy, with the intent to improve it holistically. As announced by the NDC Flagbearer, a national stakeholders forum will be called to assess the policy and to make recommendations for improvements. This is undoubtedly the way to go.”



Read the full statement below



Improve what exactly? The challenges exposed by seven years of implementing the FSHS policy are numerous and complex. To deal with these challenges exhaustively requires a review. What is this warped approach of improving aspects of a challenged policy? We are dealing with the future of our nation and ought to adopt a comprehensive approach, not ‘tot-tot’.



It’s a review, in other words, a formal assessment that will give us pointers on what needs to be improved. All stakeholders but the Minister for Education and other government appointees have called for a review. Even external partners such as the IMF have called for a review of the policy.



In any case, is it not standard practice to review programmes and policies from time to time? The position the Minister and other government officials have taken is purely political. It’s not supported by literature on policy implementation or best practices.



By the way, the Minister for Education owes Ghanaians an apology for defining review as meaning cancel. As an education Minister, he ought to have known better. Review doesn’t mean cancel.



Dr. Clement Apaak



MP, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member, Education Committee