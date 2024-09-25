NPP had to be silent else it would affect us in the elections – Wontumi’s aide over Asamoah Gyan’s exit

Politics of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: TIG Post

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a journalist and assistant to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has raised concerns about Asamoah Gyan's resignation from the party, suggesting it could negatively impact the NPP's chances in the 2024 elections.



Asiedu expressed sadness over Gyan's departure, suspecting underlying issues within the party. He cautioned that unless these matters are addressed, the NPP risks losing the election.



Gyan announced on September 11, 2024, that he would focus on his philanthropic work and would not affiliate with any political party, emphasizing his commitment to Ghana’s youth.