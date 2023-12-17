NPP has a unique message; propagate it – NAPO urges party youth

General News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a unique message going into the 2024 elections.



He says the youth of the party must propagate the message to help the party break the eight.



Napo, as he is affectionately called, made this known when he spoke at the Ashanti Regional Youth Conference.



“The NPP, I said, has a convincing message and therefore the youth must lead that narrative. The NPP, I added has kept the lights on, as against the ‘Dumsor’ record of John Mahama.



"Again, I indicated that, the NPP’s ability to bring down inflation for example, which a year ago, stood at 54.1% to the current figure of 26.4% is a testament that we are not resting on our oars and that, we know what we are about,” his statement of December 16, posted on Facebook read in part.



The crucial 2024 elections beckon and thus, as a party there is the need to energize our base, to prosecute a formidable campaign, which in my view, will be led by our youth.



In this regard, earlier today, I addressed the Ashanti Regional Youth Conference at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, Kumasi. On the theme “A formidable Youth Wing; a Catalyst for Breaking the 8”, I told the teeming gathering of the crucial role they have to play as the youth wing of the party’s strong hold, canvassing for our Flagbearer, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



I also posited that, the NPP record in government is superior to that of John Mahama and the NDC and therefore we must be bold to tell the Ghanaian people of our solid track-record in the context of the challenges, we have had to navigate through as a government.



Our party, I reminded the youth, based on the available facts of our recent history as a country, continues to be the only credible party with the proven track-record, as holding the most reliable blue-print for the growth and prosperity of our country.



I have enormous confidence in the ability of the NPP youth wing to lead a campaign that will expose the deficiencies in the promises of John Mahama, whose record in government is nothing to write home about.



Together, we shall work hard to break the 8!