NPP has been fair to Muslims – Samira Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: mybrytfmonline.com

Madam Samira Bawumia, wife of the NPP Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has praised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for being fair and inclusive towards Muslims in Ghana.



Speaking at durbars in Adeiso and Asamankese in the Eastern Region, she highlighted the party's history of appointing Muslims to top positions, including her husband’s current candidacy.



Madam Bawumia called on Ghanaians to elect Dr. Bawumia as the next President, emphasizing his integrity, compassion, and innovative thinking.



She outlined the NPP’s plans to establish a special bank for SMEs to support women and train one million youths in ICT-related jobs to reduce unemployment.