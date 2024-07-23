NPP has been good to Wechiau; We will vote for Bawumia — Chief

Politics of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: GNA

The chiefs and people of Wechiau in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region have pledged their support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections due to the Party’s commitment to development in their area.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, was commended for showing respect to traditional institutions.



Naa Imoru Nandon Gomah II, the Paramount Chief of Wechiau, expressed gratitude for the numerous developmental projects delivered by the NPP, including the Agenda 111 Hospital Project, dams, road infrastructure, and educational programs.



Dr. Bawumia assured continued development and urged support for the NPP.