NPP has competent men but Akufo-Addo refused to deploy them – NPP MP

Eugene Boakye Antwi Eugene Boakye Antwi

Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi has criticized the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration for not fully utilizing the competent individuals within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed concern that many qualified professionals within the party have been
sidelined, with less experienced individuals being appointed as ministers instead.

Antwi argued that this issue is not unique to the NPP but is a broader problem affecting both major political parties in Ghana.

He highlighted that seasoned experts, particularly those with years of experience in fields like Roads and Highways, are often overlooked, despite their potential to drive significant change.

