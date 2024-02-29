NPP has outperformed NDC across all sectors - Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes that the party will win the upcoming December elections due to its superior track record in governance.



According to Bawumia, the NPP has outperformed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in every sector of the economy, which has bolstered their confidence for success in the December polls.



Speaking at the inauguration of the NPP's Campaign and Manifesto Teams in Accra, Dr. Bawumia expressed optimism and determination for success in the upcoming elections.



He outlined the party's clear vision and substantial achievements, as highlighted by the president during his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27.



“We have the vision and we have the record and it is very clear in the exhilarating speech that was given by the president at the State of the Nation Address.



“As I listened to the president, it was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector. I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us.”



