NPP has proven to be wasteful; NDC a viable alternative – Dr Omane Boamah

Politics of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Omane Boamah has called for Ghanaians to reject the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and support the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasizing that the NDC has a better record of creating jobs.



He highlighted the 24-hour economy initiative proposed by John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, which aims to generate well-paying jobs.



Additionally, he cited the issue of alleged financial wastage by the NPP in the construction of a National Cathedral and the promise of severe punishment for those involved.