NPP insurance package fiasco

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

A major announcement by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding an insurance package for dues-paying members was unexpectedly canceled, leaving many puzzled.



Scheduled for May 14, 2024, at 11 am, the press conference aimed to unveil benefits for NPP members in good standing.



However, it was called off last minute due to insufficient consultation, as directed by a powerful figure from the Jubilee House.



The proposed insurance plan would offer significant financial benefits to members based on their membership category.



Despite the cancellation, the dues collection system continues to generate significant daily revenue for the party.