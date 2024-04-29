You are here: HomeNews2024 04 29Article 1934399

NPP intensifies campaign ahead of Ejisu by-election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is intensifying its campaign efforts in the Ejisu constituency ahead of the impending by-election slated for Tuesday, April 30.

This campaign encompasses a series of activities, including a culminating rally and community engagements aimed at garnering support for their candidate, Kwabena Boateng.

President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, alongside other national party leaders, are anticipated to participate in the final rally scheduled for this afternoon.

Concurrently, independent candidate and former MP for the region, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is wrapping up his campaign, aiming for a return to Parliament.

