NPP is going to launch a 'manifesto of lies' on Sunday – John Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, NDC's presidential candidate, has accused the NPP of preparing to launch a "manifesto of lies" on August 18.



He criticized the NPP for failing to deliver on promises and urged Ghanaians not to be swayed by monetary inducements from the ruling party.



Mahama emphasized the need for experienced leadership, criticizing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s "try me" approach and urging voters to remember the past eight years of hardship.



He called for support based on proven experience rather than unfulfilled promises.